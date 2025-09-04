Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

“The Pakistani government shut down the internet. I couldn’t even tell my family I was safe”

By Amnesty International
On 6 August, the Pakistani authorities announced they were shutting down mobile internet services in Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province.   The government cited security as a reason for the shutdown, cutting off a population of more than 14 million from the most accessible way to connect to the internet. These shutdowns impact daily life, as well […] The post “The Pakistani government shut down the internet. I couldn’t even tell my family I was safe”  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What I’ve learned from photographing (almost) every British wildflower
~ Pets on skinny jabs? Here’s how to help them lose weight naturally
~ Surzhyk: why Ukrainians are increasingly speaking a hybrid language that used to be a marker of rural backwardness
~ OpenAI looks to online advertising deal – AI-driven ads will be hard for consumers to spot
~ KPop Demon Hunters gives a glimpse into K-pop culture in South Korea
~ How to help trigger positive tipping points – and speed up climate action
~ How Frank Rizzo, a high school dropout, became Philadelphia’s toughest cop and a harbinger of MAGA politics
~ You can be exposed to PFAS through food, water, even swimming in lakes – new maps show how risk from ‘forever chemicals’ varies
~ Hidden treasures of America’s national parks are closer than you might think
~ A first connection can make a big difference when it comes to sticking with a career
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter