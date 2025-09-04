Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pets on skinny jabs? Here’s how to help them lose weight naturally

By Jacqueline Boyd, Senior Lecturer in Animal Science, Nottingham Trent University
Losing weight is hard. Anyone who has tried to lose weight and keep it off will describe how difficult it can be. If your pet is a little more rotund than is healthy, then helping them regain and retain their waistline can be even trickier.

Drugs such as Ozempic (the brand name for the drug semaglutide) and Mounjaro (brand name for tirzepatide), both originally intended for treating type…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What I’ve learned from photographing (almost) every British wildflower
~ Surzhyk: why Ukrainians are increasingly speaking a hybrid language that used to be a marker of rural backwardness
~ OpenAI looks to online advertising deal – AI-driven ads will be hard for consumers to spot
~ KPop Demon Hunters gives a glimpse into K-pop culture in South Korea
~ How to help trigger positive tipping points – and speed up climate action
~ How Frank Rizzo, a high school dropout, became Philadelphia’s toughest cop and a harbinger of MAGA politics
~ You can be exposed to PFAS through food, water, even swimming in lakes – new maps show how risk from ‘forever chemicals’ varies
~ Hidden treasures of America’s national parks are closer than you might think
~ A first connection can make a big difference when it comes to sticking with a career
~ Scientific objectivity is a myth – cultural values and beliefs always influence science and the people who do it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter