Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Frank Rizzo, a high school dropout, became Philadelphia’s toughest cop and a harbinger of MAGA politics

By Timothy J Lombardo, Associate Professor of History, University of South Alabama
In August 2025, the city of Philadelphia agreed to return a statue of Frank Rizzo to the supporters that commissioned the memorial in 1992.

The 2,000-pound bronze tribute to the former police commissioner-turned-mayor had stood in front of the city’s Municipal Services Building from 1998 until 2020, when then-mayor Jim Kenney ordered it removedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What I’ve learned from photographing (almost) every British wildflower
~ Pets on skinny jabs? Here’s how to help them lose weight naturally
~ Surzhyk: why Ukrainians are increasingly speaking a hybrid language that used to be a marker of rural backwardness
~ OpenAI looks to online advertising deal – AI-driven ads will be hard for consumers to spot
~ KPop Demon Hunters gives a glimpse into K-pop culture in South Korea
~ How to help trigger positive tipping points – and speed up climate action
~ You can be exposed to PFAS through food, water, even swimming in lakes – new maps show how risk from ‘forever chemicals’ varies
~ Hidden treasures of America’s national parks are closer than you might think
~ A first connection can make a big difference when it comes to sticking with a career
~ Scientific objectivity is a myth – cultural values and beliefs always influence science and the people who do it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter