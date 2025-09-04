You can be exposed to PFAS through food, water, even swimming in lakes – new maps show how risk from ‘forever chemicals’ varies
By Ruohao Zhang, Assistant Professor of Agricultural Economics, Penn State
Jiameng Zheng, Assistant Professor of Agriculture Economics, Louisiana State University
Wendong Zhang, Associate Professor of Agricultural Economics, Cornell University
Xibo Wan, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Agriculture and Resource Economics, University of Connecticut
PFAS exposure can vary significantly from one community to the next. A close-up view of three Great Lakes states offers some insights for everyone.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 4, 2025