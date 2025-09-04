Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A report shows that Trump’s move to investigate Brazil follows Big Tech’s interests

By Liam Anderson
A group funded by companies like Google, Meta, and Amazon produced a report that could shape the investigation against Brazilian law on Big techs


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ French national debt under presidents Chirac, Sarkozy, Hollande and Macron: a look at the numbers
~ ‘Historical time’ helps students truly understand the complexity of the past – and how they fit into it
~ When it comes to neo-Nazis, we can’t legislate our way to safety
~ Grattan on Friday: Dan Andrews’ red carpet walk in Beijing puts Albanese on the spot
~ Zambia: South African Firm Transferring Toxic Lead
~ Türkiye: Trial of Gendarmes for Death in Custody, Torture
~ Government settles Robodebt class action appeal for $475 million in compensation
~ Australian writers shocked and ‘disgusted’ by closure of 85-year-old literary journal Meanjin
~ Iran: Missile Strikes on Israeli Civilians Likely War Crimes
~ African, Caribbean Summit Should Address Reparations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter