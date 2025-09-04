Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Historical time’ helps students truly understand the complexity of the past – and how they fit into it

By Ilaria Bellatti, Profesora Ayudante Doctora, Didáctica de las Ciencias Sociales, Universitat de Barcelona
Judit Sabido-Codina, Profesor Doctor en Didácticas de las Ciencias Sociales, Universitat de Vic – Universitat Central de Catalunya
Was the Franco dictatorship a cause or consequence of the Spanish Civil War? Was Einstein a medieval scientist? Confusions like these are quite common among secondary school students, who tend to learn history as a rote series of names and dates in varying degrees of detail.

Basic topics – such as historical periods and their corresponding sets of key figures and events – do not provide the foundation that the study of history ought to offer. Study of the past should give us the ability to appreciate historical perspective, to place the events around us within a context, and to understand…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A report shows that Trump’s move to investigate Brazil follows Big Tech’s interests
~ French national debt under presidents Chirac, Sarkozy, Hollande and Macron: a look at the numbers
~ When it comes to neo-Nazis, we can’t legislate our way to safety
~ Grattan on Friday: Dan Andrews’ red carpet walk in Beijing puts Albanese on the spot
~ Zambia: South African Firm Transferring Toxic Lead
~ Türkiye: Trial of Gendarmes for Death in Custody, Torture
~ Government settles Robodebt class action appeal for $475 million in compensation
~ Australian writers shocked and ‘disgusted’ by closure of 85-year-old literary journal Meanjin
~ Iran: Missile Strikes on Israeli Civilians Likely War Crimes
~ African, Caribbean Summit Should Address Reparations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter