Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mars has a solid inner core, resolving a longstanding planetary mystery — new study

By Kevin Olsen, UKSA Mars Science Fellow, Department of Physics, University of Oxford
Mhairi Reid, DPhil Student, University of Oxford
Scientists have discovered that Mars has an interior structure similar to Earth’s. Results from Nasa’s Insight mission suggest that the red planet has a solid inner core surrounded by a liquid outer core, potentially resolving a longstanding mystery.

The findings, which are published in Nature, have important implications for our understanding of how Mars evolved. Billions of years ago, the planet may have had a thicker atmosphere that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
