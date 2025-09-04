Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Government settles Robodebt class action appeal for $475 million in compensation

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The settlement is still to be approved by the federal court, would be the largest class action settlement in Australian history.The Conversation


