Australian writers shocked and ‘disgusted’ by closure of 85-year-old literary journal Meanjin

By Alexander Howard, Senior Lecturer, Discipline of English and Writing, University of Sydney
Meanjin published the cream of Australia’s writers. With its sudden closure, a vital, 85-year thread of our cultural conversation will fall silent.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
