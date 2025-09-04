Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Missile Strikes on Israeli Civilians Likely War Crimes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Damage caused by an Iranian missile strike that killed nine civilians, including three children, in the Israeli city of Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, on June 15, 2025. Photo taken on July 1, 2025. © 2025 Human Rights Watch At least five Iranian ballistic missiles struck populated areas of Israel during the June 2025 armed conflict in violation of the laws of war and should be investigated as war crimes.Iran’s ballistic missile attacks were in response to a series of attacks by Israel on Iran that began on June 13, and, with direct US involvement, continued until…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ African, Caribbean Summit Should Address Reparations
~ Zambia: South African Firm’s Transfer of Toxic Lead Imperils Residents
~ Do you really need a dental check-up and clean every 6 months?
~ Tragedy has struck Lisbon’s funicular railway. A transport expert explains how these old-fashioned trains work
~ Malawi: Elections offer an opportunity to end human rights violations
~ Yes, freedom of information laws need updating, but not like the government is proposing
~ How RFK Jr.’s misguided science on mRNA vaccines is shaping policy − a vaccine expert examines the false claims
~ The science behind a freediver’s 29-minute breath hold world record
~ Why the Eureka flag and other ‘alternative national flags’ were claimed by anti-immigration protesters
~ Burkina Faso Criminalizes Same-Sex Conduct
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter