Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African, Caribbean Summit Should Address Reparations

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Hundreds of people of African descent took part in the African Emancipation Day Reparations March in London, August 1, 2017.  © 2017 Wiktor Szymanowicz/Shutterstock Governments attending the Africa-CARICOM Summit should closely work with civil society and affected communities to develop a human rights-based approach to reparations, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch issued a question and answer document outlining key international standards that should guide reparatory processes for the lasting impact of enslavement and other colonial atrocities,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran: Missile Strikes on Israeli Civilians Likely War Crimes
~ Zambia: South African Firm’s Transfer of Toxic Lead Imperils Residents
~ Do you really need a dental check-up and clean every 6 months?
~ Tragedy has struck Lisbon’s funicular railway. A transport expert explains how these old-fashioned trains work
~ Malawi: Elections offer an opportunity to end human rights violations
~ Yes, freedom of information laws need updating, but not like the government is proposing
~ How RFK Jr.’s misguided science on mRNA vaccines is shaping policy − a vaccine expert examines the false claims
~ The science behind a freediver’s 29-minute breath hold world record
~ Why the Eureka flag and other ‘alternative national flags’ were claimed by anti-immigration protesters
~ Burkina Faso Criminalizes Same-Sex Conduct
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter