Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zambia: South African Firm’s Transfer of Toxic Lead Imperils Residents

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Trucks at the “Black Mountain,” the concession of Enviro Processing Limited (EPL) that holds much of Kabwe’s mine lead waste, Kabwe, Zambia. © 2023 Trajectory Media/Al Jazeera English (Johannesburg) – A South African-owned company is providing access to toxic lead-bearing waste in the Zambian city of Kabwe despite immense health risks for local residents, Human Rights Watch said today. The material derives from waste material at a former mine that has never been cleaned up and has been the source of mass lead poisoning among residents, especially children.Enviro…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
