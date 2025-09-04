Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tragedy has struck Lisbon’s funicular railway. A transport expert explains how these old-fashioned trains work

By Peter Newman, Professor of Sustainability, Curtin University
Some 15 people have died after the Gloria funicular railway car in Lisbon, Portugal, derailed and crashed on Wednesday local time.

Emergency services have also confirmed that more than 18 people were also injured, five of them seriously, in the tragedy, which occurred at the start of the evening rush hour.

It follows another…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
