How RFK Jr.’s misguided science on mRNA vaccines is shaping policy − a vaccine expert examines the false claims

By Deborah Fuller, Professor of Microbiology, School of Medicine, University of Washington
On Sept. 4, 2025, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is scheduled to testify before the Senate Finance Committee, where he is expected to face questions about his vaccine policies.

A few days prior, on Sept. 1, 2025, President Donald Trump demanded pharmaceutical companies to prove that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines work, saying that the CDC was “being ripped…The Conversation


