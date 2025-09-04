Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Malawi: Elections offer an opportunity to end human rights violations

By Amnesty International
Malawi’s presidential and parliamentary candidates must ensure the promotion and protection of human rights before, during and after elections, Amnesty International said today ahead of the country’s general elections on 16 September. The organization has published a human rights manifesto ahead of the elections, setting out what it considers to be eight key human rights priorities […] The post Malawi: Elections offer an opportunity to end human rights violations appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
