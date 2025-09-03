Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso Criminalizes Same-Sex Conduct

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The National Assembly of Burkina Faso in downtown Ouagadougou. © 2013 Sputniktilt/Wikimedia Burkina Faso’s Transitional Legislative Assembly passed a law on September 1, 2025, that makes consensual same-sex relations a criminal offense, a major setback for the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people. Under this new law, people found guilty of homosexuality could face two to five years in prison, as well as fines. The law violates LGBT people’s rights to non-discrimination and privacy.The law is being enacted amid shrinking civic and political…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
