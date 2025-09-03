Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: End Crackdown on Protesters, Arbitrary Detention

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters brandish brooms as a symbol of their calls for reform, and ending police brutality and lawmakers’ perks, outside the Indonesian parliament building in Jakarta, September 3, 2025.  © 2025 Willy Kurniawan/Reuters (Jakarta) – Indonesian authorities have detained more than 3,000 people in a nationwide crackdown during anti-government protests since late August 2025, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should impartially investigate alleged excessive use of force by security forces, including widespread use of tear gas, to silence dissent and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
