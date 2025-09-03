Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New online gambling laws could deal a bad hand to NZ’s grassroots sports clubs

By Blake Bennett, Senior Lecturer in Sport Coaching and Pedagogy, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
A proposed new law won’t require online casinos to pay back a share of profits to community organisations, with potentially dire consequences.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why major policy reform in Australia has stalled for decades – and how to change it
~ New report reveals glaring gaps between Australia’s future needs and science capabilities
~ Is the Australian sharemarket headed for a correction? Here’s one way to judge
~ Scrolling on the toilet increases your risk of haemorrhoids, new study shows
~ Autistic students say they want schools to focus on their strengths – not their diagnosis
~ How migrant stories and contributions have shaped Australian TV since the 1950s
~ Sydney once produced its own food – but urban development has devoured the city’s food bowl
~ The B.C. Supreme Court’s recognition of Cowichan title is an invitation to enact transformative change
~ Caught between fear and compassion: The Indian Supreme Court’s stray dog dilemma
~ Why Indonesia’s parliament struggles to maintain independence and trust
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter