Scrolling on the toilet increases your risk of haemorrhoids, new study shows

By Vincent Ho, Associate Professor and Clinical Academic Gastroenterologist, Western Sydney University
Many of us are guilty of scrolling our smartphones on the toilet. But a new study from the United States, published today, has found this habit may increase your risk of developing haemorrhoids by up to 46%.

So, what’s the link? How can time on your phone lead to these painful lumps in and around your anus? Here’s what we know.

What are haemorrhoids?


Every healthy person has haemorrhoids, sometimes called piles.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
