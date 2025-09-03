Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How migrant stories and contributions have shaped Australian TV since the 1950s

By Kate Darian-Smith, Professorial Fellow in History, School of Historical and Philosophical Studies, The University of Melbourne
Kyle Harvey, Research Fellow, School of Media, Film and Journalism, Monash University
Sue Turnbull, Honorary Professor of Communication and Media Studies, University of Wollongong
Sukhmani Khorana, Associate Professor, Faculty of Arts, Design and Architecture, UNSW Sydney
The introduction of television in Australia in 1956 coincided with mass post-war immigration, initially from Britain and Europe, and later from Asia, the Americas and Africa. Both played a significant role in forming modern society.

Our new book, Migrants, Television and Australian Stories, explores this intertwined history across seven decades, through dozens of interviews with screen creatives, technical staff and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New online gambling laws could deal a bad hand to NZ’s grassroots sports clubs
~ Why major policy reform in Australia has stalled for decades – and how to change it
~ New report reveals glaring gaps between Australia’s future needs and science capabilities
~ Is the Australian sharemarket headed for a correction? Here’s one way to judge
~ Scrolling on the toilet increases your risk of haemorrhoids, new study shows
~ Autistic students say they want schools to focus on their strengths – not their diagnosis
~ Sydney once produced its own food – but urban development has devoured the city’s food bowl
~ The B.C. Supreme Court’s recognition of Cowichan title is an invitation to enact transformative change
~ Caught between fear and compassion: The Indian Supreme Court’s stray dog dilemma
~ Why Indonesia’s parliament struggles to maintain independence and trust
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter