How migrant stories and contributions have shaped Australian TV since the 1950s
By Kate Darian-Smith, Professorial Fellow in History, School of Historical and Philosophical Studies, The University of Melbourne
Kyle Harvey, Research Fellow, School of Media, Film and Journalism, Monash University
Sue Turnbull, Honorary Professor of Communication and Media Studies, University of Wollongong
Sukhmani Khorana, Associate Professor, Faculty of Arts, Design and Architecture, UNSW Sydney
The introduction of television in Australia in 1956 coincided with mass post-war immigration, initially from Britain and Europe, and later from Asia, the Americas and Africa. Both played a significant role in forming modern society.
Our new book, Migrants, Television and Australian Stories, explores this intertwined history across seven decades, through dozens of interviews with screen creatives, technical staff and…
- Wednesday, September 3rd 2025