The B.C. Supreme Court’s recognition of Cowichan title is an invitation to enact transformative change
By Sarah Morales, Associate Dean Indigenous & Associate Professor, Faculty of Law, University of Victoria
Estair Van Wagner, Associate Professor, Law, University of Victoria
We tend to view private property as a sacrosanct, never-changing principle. But property rights are legal constructs — never absolute and always evolving.
- Wednesday, September 3rd 2025