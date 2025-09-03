Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mars has a solid core, resolving a longstanding planetary mystery — new study

By Kevin Olsen, UKSA Mars Science Fellow, Department of Physics, University of Oxford
Mhairi Reid, DPhil Student, University of Oxford
Scientists have discovered that Mars has an interior structure similar to Earth’s. Results from Nasa’s Insight mission suggest that the red planet has a solid inner core surrounded by a liquid outer core, potentially resolving a longstanding mystery.

The findings, which are published in Nature, have important implications for our understanding of how Mars evolved. Billions of years ago, the planet may have had a thicker atmosphere that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Caught between fear and compassion: The Indian Supreme Court’s stray dog dilemma
~ Why Indonesia’s parliament struggles to maintain independence and trust
~ Attacks on school boards threaten local democracy
~ What are the key purposes of human writing? How we name AI-generated text confuses things
~ The gospel according to Lady Gaga: why pop’s Mother Monster is also a theologian
~ How the curves in your spine could be causing you pain
~ Physical education is important for academic success – here’s how it benefits kids’ cognition
~ Why the National Gallery is creating a public panel to help shape its future
~ How unexploded bombs cause environmental damage – and why climate change exacerbates the problem
~ What Xi Jinping hosting Modi and Putin reveals about China’s plans for a new world order
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter