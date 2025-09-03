Tolerance.ca
How the curves in your spine could be causing you pain

By Dan Baumgardt, Senior Lecturer, School of Psychology and Neuroscience, University of Bristol
Over 60% of us will suffer from lower back pain at some point in our lives. Without question, it’s the leading cause of disability across the globe.

Your spine is comprised of 33 bones known as vertebrae, which are stacked one on top of the other. The resulting column is divided…The Conversation


