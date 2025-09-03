Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Physical education is important for academic success – here’s how it benefits kids’ cognition

By Simon Cooper, Professor in Physical Activity and Health, Nottingham Trent University
There were 45,000 fewer hours of physical education (PE) delivered in UK schools during the last academic year compared to 15 years ago. This is concerning, given how important PE and physical activity are not only for children’s physical health, but their cognitive health too. As the new school year begins, it’s essential that PE hours in UK schools aren’t further cut given its importance for academic success.

A large body of evidence shows that physical education…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Caught between fear and compassion: The Indian Supreme Court’s stray dog dilemma
~ Why Indonesia’s parliament struggles to maintain independence and trust
~ Mars has a solid core, resolving a longstanding planetary mystery — new study
~ Attacks on school boards threaten local democracy
~ What are the key purposes of human writing? How we name AI-generated text confuses things
~ The gospel according to Lady Gaga: why pop’s Mother Monster is also a theologian
~ How the curves in your spine could be causing you pain
~ Why the National Gallery is creating a public panel to help shape its future
~ How unexploded bombs cause environmental damage – and why climate change exacerbates the problem
~ What Xi Jinping hosting Modi and Putin reveals about China’s plans for a new world order
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter