Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How unexploded bombs cause environmental damage – and why climate change exacerbates the problem

By Sarah Njeri, Lecturer in Humanitarian and Development Studies, SOAS, University of London
Christina Greene, Research Scientist in the Arizona Institute for Resilience, University of Arizona
There are a record number of conflicts raging around the world – from Ukraine and Gaza to Sudan and Myanmar. Alongside their devastating human toll, these conflicts are all wreaking havoc on the environment.

One of the key ways war leads to environmental harm is by leaving behind unexploded weaponry. Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Caught between fear and compassion: The Indian Supreme Court’s stray dog dilemma
~ Why Indonesia’s parliament struggles to maintain independence and trust
~ Mars has a solid core, resolving a longstanding planetary mystery — new study
~ Attacks on school boards threaten local democracy
~ What are the key purposes of human writing? How we name AI-generated text confuses things
~ The gospel according to Lady Gaga: why pop’s Mother Monster is also a theologian
~ How the curves in your spine could be causing you pain
~ Physical education is important for academic success – here’s how it benefits kids’ cognition
~ Why the National Gallery is creating a public panel to help shape its future
~ What Xi Jinping hosting Modi and Putin reveals about China’s plans for a new world order
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter