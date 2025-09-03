Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Green gruel? Pea soup? What Westerners thought of matcha when they tried it for the first time

By Rebecca Corbett, Japanese Studies Librarian and Senior Lecturer in History, University of Southern California
‘Matcha mania’ shows no signs of slowing, with global demand pushing supply chains to the brink. It’s marked quite the rise for a drink long met with skepticism in the West.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
