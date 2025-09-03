Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cats can get dementia too – here are the eight signs to look out for

By Emily Blackwell, Senior Lecturer in Animal Behaviour and Welfare, University of Bristol
Sara Lawrence-Mills, Postdoctoral Researcher, Bristol Veterinary School, University of Bristol
Many cat owners don’t realise that just like humans, cats can suffer from dementia. A recent paper has even found many similarities between feline and human dementia, finding that cognitive impairment may develop in similar ways.

Some of the symptoms of dementia in cats are even similar to what we might see in humans – though not all of them, of course. Knowing what signs to look out for is important so…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
