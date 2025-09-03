Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Our survey of Green party members suggests Zack Polanski has the mandate to take his party in a more radical direction

By Tim Bale, Professor of Politics, Queen Mary University of London
Paul Webb, Professor of Politics, University of Sussex
Stavroula Chrona, Lecturer in Politics, University of Sussex
Thanks to the media interest in his election as leader of the Green party of England and Wales, there’s now plenty of information available about Zack Polanski, the so-called “eco-populist” who won a landslide victory over his arguably more moderate rivals.

But what do we know about the nearly 65,000 grassroots members who gave Polanski an overwhelming 85% of the vote, albeit on a turnout of just 38%? A survey we conducted of party members following the 2024 election…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
