Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia’s emergency medical response system is up and running – what other countries can learn from it

By Boniface Oyugi, Health Policy and Health Economics researcher and a Honorary Researcher at the Centre for Health Services Studies, University of Kent
Ethiopia has built a national emergency medical team and hosts Africa’s first World Health Organization (WHO)-certified regional training hub. It offers a robust, African-led model for strengthening health emergency response systems across the continent.

The Conversation Africa asked Boniface Oyugi, who has researched the emergence of this medical team and regional…The Conversation


Read complete article

