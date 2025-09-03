Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

USA: Court misses chance to rein in Google’s power

By Amnesty International
Responding to a ruling by a US court that does not require Google to break up its search business as part of efforts to address its online search monopoly, Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International, said:  “Google is one of five big technology companies that have a collective hold over the online world, and […] The post USA: Court misses chance to rein in Google’s power  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Counterfeit Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Hermès bags from China: examining an online phenomenon and its risks for consumers
~ From intention to impact: 3 ways men in leadership can build equitable workplaces that work for everyone
~ 65,000 Pennsylvania kids have a parent in prison or jail − here’s what research says about the value of in-person visits
~ Green gruel? Pea soup? What Westerners thought of matcha when they tried it for the first time
~ AI’s ballooning energy consumption puts spotlight on data center efficiency
~ No credit history? No problem − new research suggests shopping data works as a proxy for creditworthiness
~ AI is transforming weather forecasting − and that could be a game changer for farmers around the world
~ 5 forecasts early climate models got right – the evidence is all around you
~ China’s electric vehicle influence expands nearly everywhere – except the US and Canada
~ Indonesia violence: state response to protests echoes darker times in country’s history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter