Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s rivers play secret symphonies. Click to hear what this underwater world is telling us

By Katie Turlington, PhD Candidate, Australian Rivers Institute, Griffith University
Scientists have long used sound to study wildlife. Bird calls, bat echolocation and whale songs, for example, have provided valuable insights for decades. But listening to entire ecosystems is a much newer frontier.

Listening to rivers is especially tricky. Beneath the water is a soundscape of clicks, pops and hums that most of us never hear. Many of these sounds are a mystery. What produces them – an insect? A fish? The water itself?


© The Conversation -
