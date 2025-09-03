Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Google just dodged a major penalty in the courts – here’s what happens next

By Rob Nicholls, Senior Research Associate in Media and Communications, University of Sydney
Google won’t have to sell Chrome. But the ruling could still have a significant impact on the tech giant – and the entire internet.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia’s rivers play secret symphonies. Click to hear what this underwater world is telling us
~ Australia’s economy shows best result in two years as consumer spending picks up
~ Albanese government to bring forward home care packages in major backdown
~ Australia set to ban ‘nudify’ apps. How will it work?
~ China’s Military Pageantry Masks Popular Discontent
~ What happens if I eat too much protein?
~ So-called ‘clutch’ athletes might be more hype than nerveless match-winners
~ Touch reveals what eyes can’t see – so museums should embrace interactivity
~ Not all processed foods are bad for you. Here’s what you can tell from reading the label
~ What happens when the progressive idea of cultural ‘safety’ turns on itself?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter