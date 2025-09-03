Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China’s Military Pageantry Masks Popular Discontent

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on October 1, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein As the Chinese government celebrated the 80th anniversary of China’s victory in World War II and the country’s military might this week, criticism of the Chinese Communist Party’s human rights record is building. For 50 minutes on August 29, large slogans projected on a building in Chongqing, one of China’s major cities, urged the Chinese people to “rise up against fascism” and “take back our own rights.” The cleverly executed feat was unprecedented—the activist…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What happens if I eat too much protein?
~ So-called ‘clutch’ athletes might be more hype than nerveless match-winners
~ Touch reveals what eyes can’t see – so museums should embrace interactivity
~ Not all processed foods are bad for you. Here’s what you can tell from reading the label
~ What happens when the progressive idea of cultural ‘safety’ turns on itself?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Abul Rizvi on how silence and stalling stoke anti-migrant fears
~ What’s behind the rioting in Indonesia? And will the much-loathed political elite back down?
~ What are ShinyHunters, the hackers that attacked Google? Should we all be worried?
~ Iran: Authorities unleash wave of oppression after hostilities with Israel
~ Japan: Cambodian Authorities Harass Exiled Dissidents
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter