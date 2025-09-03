Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What happens if I eat too much protein?

By Margaret Murray, Senior Lecturer, Nutrition, Swinburne University of Technology
The hype around protein intake doesn’t seem to be going away.

Social media is full of people urging you to eat more protein, including via supplements such as protein shakes. Food companies have also started highlighting protein content on food packages to promote sales.

But is all the extra protein giving us any benefit – and can you have too much protein?

Protein’s important – but many eat more than they need


Eating enough protein…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ So-called ‘clutch’ athletes might be more hype than nerveless match-winners
~ Touch reveals what eyes can’t see – so museums should embrace interactivity
~ Not all processed foods are bad for you. Here’s what you can tell from reading the label
~ What happens when the progressive idea of cultural ‘safety’ turns on itself?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Abul Rizvi on how silence and stalling stoke anti-migrant fears
~ What’s behind the rioting in Indonesia? And will the much-loathed political elite back down?
~ What are ShinyHunters, the hackers that attacked Google? Should we all be worried?
~ Iran: Authorities unleash wave of oppression after hostilities with Israel
~ Japan: Cambodian Authorities Harass Exiled Dissidents
~ Australia Should Halt Plan to Deport Refugees, Migrants to Nauru
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter