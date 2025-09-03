Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Touch reveals what eyes can’t see – so museums should embrace interactivity

By Sanné Mestrom, Senior Lecturer, DECRA Fellow, Sydney College of the Arts, University of Sydney
Walk into most art galleries with children, and you’ll hear the familiar refrain “look but don’t touch”. This instruction reveals something troubling about how cultural institutions understand learning. Museums have become temples to visual consumption, where knowledge is received through eyes rather than constructed through bodies.

This fundamentally misunderstands how humans learn – and what we deny young people when we privilege looking over all other forms of engagement.

At my exhibition The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
