Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What happens when the progressive idea of cultural ‘safety’ turns on itself?

By Hugh Breakey, Deputy Director, Institute for Ethics, Governance & Law, Griffith University
In mid-August, controversy enveloped the Bendigo Writers Festival. Just days before it began, festival organisers sent a code of conduct to its speakers – a code that drove more than 50 authors to make the difficult decision to pull out.

The code was intended to ensure the event’s safety, with a requirement to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What happens if I eat too much protein?
~ So-called ‘clutch’ athletes might be more hype than nerveless match-winners
~ Touch reveals what eyes can’t see – so museums should embrace interactivity
~ Not all processed foods are bad for you. Here’s what you can tell from reading the label
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Abul Rizvi on how silence and stalling stoke anti-migrant fears
~ What’s behind the rioting in Indonesia? And will the much-loathed political elite back down?
~ What are ShinyHunters, the hackers that attacked Google? Should we all be worried?
~ Iran: Authorities unleash wave of oppression after hostilities with Israel
~ Japan: Cambodian Authorities Harass Exiled Dissidents
~ Australia Should Halt Plan to Deport Refugees, Migrants to Nauru
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter