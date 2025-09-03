Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Abul Rizvi on how silence and stalling stoke anti-migrant fears

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
A former deputy secretary of the immigration department under the Howard government says ‘it’s time politicians on both sides pulled up their socks’.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
