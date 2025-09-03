Tolerance.ca
What’s behind the rioting in Indonesia? And will the much-loathed political elite back down?

By Tim Lindsey, Malcolm Smith Professor of Asian Law and Director of the Centre for Indonesian Law, Islam and Society, The University of Melbourne
The president has made some concessions to protesters, but this may not be enough to quell public anger with politicians seen as lazy, corrupt and out of touch.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
