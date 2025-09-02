Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What are ShinyHunters, the hackers that attacked Google? Should we all be worried?

By Jennifer Medbury, Lecturer in Intelligence and Security, Edith Cowan University
With cyber crime groups constantly shifting tactics and getting creative, we all must stay vigilant – especially if we work at large companies.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran: Authorities unleash wave of oppression after hostilities with Israel
~ Japan: Cambodian Authorities Harass Exiled Dissidents
~ Australia Should Halt Plan to Deport Refugees, Migrants to Nauru
~ Iran: Authorities Unleash Wave of Oppression After Hostilities with Israel
~ China’s WWII anniversary parade rekindles cross-strait battle over war narrative − and fears in Taiwan of future conflict
~ Here’s what we know – and don’t know – about using IVF sperm donors from overseas
~ Underuse of migrants’ skills is costing us billions. Discrimination often starts at the job interview
~ Some unis are moving away from in-person lectures. Here’s why that’s not such a bad thing
~ YouTube’s AI editing scandal reveals how reality can be manipulated without our consent
~ Half a century ago, the Great Barrier Reef was to be drilled for oil. It was saved – for a time
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter