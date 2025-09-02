Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Authorities unleash wave of oppression after hostilities with Israel

By Amnesty International
Iranian authorities are waging a terrifying crackdown under the guise of national security in the aftermath of the June 2025 hostilities with Israel, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said today. The deepening crisis underscores the urgent need for the international community to pursue concrete criminal accountability measures. Since 13 June, Iranian authorities have arrested over 20,000 people, including dissidents, human rights defenders, journalists, […] The post Iran: Authorities unleash wave of oppression after hostilities with Israel appeared first on Amnesty International.…


© Amnesty International -
