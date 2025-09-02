Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan: Cambodian Authorities Harass Exiled Dissidents

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (R) and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet attend a news conference after a bilateral talk at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo, May 30, 2025. © 2025 The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Photo Cambodian authorities are harassing Cambodians living in Japan who are publicly critical of Cambodia’s government and also harassing their relatives in Cambodia.The Cambodian government’s expansion of repression to include activists in Japan and other countries is an example of transnational repression.The Japanese government should rebuke Cambodia’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
