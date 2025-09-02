Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia Should Halt Plan to Deport Refugees, Migrants to Nauru

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nibok refugee settlement on Nauru, September 3, 2018. © 2018 Jason Oxenham/AP Photo Last week, the Australian government struck a A$400 million (US$260 million) deal with Nauru to deport 280 people to the small Pacific island nation. It is also proposing new legislation to strip those facing deportation of their basic procedural rights.The government is targeting refugees and migrants whom it had previously been forced to release from its onshore immigration detention system following a landmark 2023 high court ruling. The court ruled that Australia’s…


© Human Rights Watch -
