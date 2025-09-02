Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Underuse of migrants’ skills is costing us billions. Discrimination often starts at the job interview

By Melissa Parris, Senior Lecturer, Deakin Business School, Deakin University
Maggie McAlinden, Senior lecturer, Edith Cowan University
Uma Jogulu, Senior Lecturer, School of Business and Law, Edith Cowan University
Pathways to resolving Australia’s skills shortage were a key discussion point at the government’s recent economic reform roundtable. One of those discussions specifically focused on the need to streamline skills recognition for qualified migrants.

The Productivity Commission has highlighted the continuing mismatch for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran: Authorities unleash wave of oppression after hostilities with Israel
~ Japan: Cambodian Authorities Harass Exiled Dissidents
~ Australia Should Halt Plan to Deport Refugees, Migrants to Nauru
~ Iran: Authorities Unleash Wave of Oppression After Hostilities with Israel
~ China’s WWII anniversary parade rekindles cross-strait battle over war narrative − and fears in Taiwan of future conflict
~ Here’s what we know – and don’t know – about using IVF sperm donors from overseas
~ Some unis are moving away from in-person lectures. Here’s why that’s not such a bad thing
~ YouTube’s AI editing scandal reveals how reality can be manipulated without our consent
~ Half a century ago, the Great Barrier Reef was to be drilled for oil. It was saved – for a time
~ A doctor’s story shows ‘late-term’ abortion access is politically charged – but crucial
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter