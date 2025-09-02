Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Some unis are moving away from in-person lectures. Here’s why that’s not such a bad thing

By Alice Brown, Associate Professor, School of Education, University of Southern Queensland
Students in Adelaide have been protesting to keep face-to-face lectures. But many students today work or live far from campus – making old-school lectures tricky.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran: Authorities unleash wave of oppression after hostilities with Israel
~ Japan: Cambodian Authorities Harass Exiled Dissidents
~ Australia Should Halt Plan to Deport Refugees, Migrants to Nauru
~ Iran: Authorities Unleash Wave of Oppression After Hostilities with Israel
~ China’s WWII anniversary parade rekindles cross-strait battle over war narrative − and fears in Taiwan of future conflict
~ Here’s what we know – and don’t know – about using IVF sperm donors from overseas
~ Underuse of migrants’ skills is costing us billions. Discrimination often starts at the job interview
~ YouTube’s AI editing scandal reveals how reality can be manipulated without our consent
~ Half a century ago, the Great Barrier Reef was to be drilled for oil. It was saved – for a time
~ A doctor’s story shows ‘late-term’ abortion access is politically charged – but crucial
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter