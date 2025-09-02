Different day, same problems? Why it’s a bad idea to rush into solutions for tricky work issues
By Poornika Ananth, Assistant Professor in Strategy and Organisations, School of Management, University of Bath
Regardless of how you spent the final days of summer, the return to work can mean coming face to face once again with any sticky problems you pushed aside previously. Now though, they’re looming and demanding fresh solutions.
This may be a good time to try something different. Whatever the nature of the problems that come with your job – production or staffing issues, a difficult product launch or disgruntled customers – instead of focusing all your efforts on coming up with solutions, it may be helpful to spend some time understanding the problems better.
As Albert Einstein…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, September 2nd 2025