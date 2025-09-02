Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trees alone won’t save us: new study says forestation has less potential to fix the climate than hoped

By Heiko Balzter, Director of Institute for Environmental Futures, University of Leicester
Planting trees is seen as a cornerstone of efforts to avert climate breakdown. But a major new study in Science finds their potential has been drastically overstated – and relying on forests to offset carbon emissions could distract from the urgent need to cut fossil fuel use.

The researchers, a team of scientists mostly based in China, looked at both afforestation (creating new forests) and reforestation (restoring cleared ones). Unlike earlier studies, they carefully limited the land assumed to be available…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Different day, same problems? Why it’s a bad idea to rush into solutions for tricky work issues
~ Play for Today is back – nine ways Channel 5 can make it as successful as the original
~ Can meat really protect against cancer-related deaths, as a new study indicates?
~ The west’s image of Vladimir Putin as an untrustworthy ‘monster’ is getting in the way of peace in Ukraine
~ Do weighted blankets work for anxiety? Here’s what the evidence shows
~ Bilingualism possible in people with rare genetic condition that normally limits speech
~ Baltic states have torn down their Soviet past following Ukraine war – a photo essay
~ In the Salish Sea, tensions surrounding killer whales and salmon are about more than just fishing
~ Reluctance to reach out to old friends is a common experience, but reconnecting can pay off
~ Third time lucky for a 4-year parliamentary term? A lack of checks and balances is still the problem
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter