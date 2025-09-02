Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The west’s image of Vladimir Putin as an untrustworthy ‘monster’ is getting in the way of peace in Ukraine

By Francesco Rigoli, Reader in Psychology, City St George's, University of London
Ukraine and its western allies are losing ground in the war against Russia. A possible Russian victory will be costly and is likely to be followed by years of exhausting low-intensity conflict while the country remains ostracised from the western economic system.

So, all parties fighting in Ukraine need badly a diplomatic solution. The meeting…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
