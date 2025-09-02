Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bilingualism possible in people with rare genetic condition that normally limits speech

By Rebecca Day, PhD Candidate in Bilingualism (Linguistics), Bangor University
Eirini Sanoudaki, Reader in Linguistics (Bilingualism), Bangor University
Sarah Cooper, Lecturer, Bangor University
Rett syndrome is a rare neurological condition that disrupts physical and linguistic development, affecting around one in 10,000 women and even fewer men. For decades, researchers assumed that people with the condition, many of whom lose speech during early childhood, were confined to a limited range of cognitive and linguistic abilities.

But in Wales, where many families are bilingual and speak both English and Welsh at home, our…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Different day, same problems? Why it’s a bad idea to rush into solutions for tricky work issues
~ Play for Today is back – nine ways Channel 5 can make it as successful as the original
~ Trees alone won’t save us: new study says forestation has less potential to fix the climate than hoped
~ Can meat really protect against cancer-related deaths, as a new study indicates?
~ The west’s image of Vladimir Putin as an untrustworthy ‘monster’ is getting in the way of peace in Ukraine
~ Do weighted blankets work for anxiety? Here’s what the evidence shows
~ Baltic states have torn down their Soviet past following Ukraine war – a photo essay
~ In the Salish Sea, tensions surrounding killer whales and salmon are about more than just fishing
~ Reluctance to reach out to old friends is a common experience, but reconnecting can pay off
~ Third time lucky for a 4-year parliamentary term? A lack of checks and balances is still the problem
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter