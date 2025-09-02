Bilingualism possible in people with rare genetic condition that normally limits speech
By Rebecca Day, PhD Candidate in Bilingualism (Linguistics), Bangor University
Eirini Sanoudaki, Reader in Linguistics (Bilingualism), Bangor University
Sarah Cooper, Lecturer, Bangor University
Rett syndrome is a rare neurological condition that disrupts physical and linguistic development, affecting around one in 10,000 women and even fewer men. For decades, researchers assumed that people with the condition, many of whom lose speech during early childhood, were confined to a limited range of cognitive and linguistic abilities.
But in Wales, where many families are bilingual and speak both English and Welsh at home, our…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, September 2nd 2025