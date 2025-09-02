Tolerance.ca
Baltic states have torn down their Soviet past following Ukraine war – a photo essay

By Kristina van Kuyck, PhD Candidate in the School of History and Geography, Dublin City University
As I was photographing Soviet-era monuments in the Lithuanian port city of Klaipėda in May 2022, I heard a woman shout at me: “You are a young Nazi who wants to remove and destroy everything”. She was triggered by my presence, taking notes around the monuments and carrying a couple of professional-looking cameras.

I was in the middle of a research trip to document Soviet monuments in the Baltic states. The past few years had seen some former Soviet bloc countries debate the future of these monuments, many of which were originally erected to mark the role of Soviet forces in the second…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
