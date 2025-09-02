Tolerance.ca
In the Salish Sea, tensions surrounding killer whales and salmon are about more than just fishing

By Lauren Eckert, Postdoctoral research fellow, Centre for Indigenous Fisheries, University of British Columbia
In the waters of the Salish Sea, endangered southern resident killer whales and the struggling Chinook salmon they depend on are at the centre of one of Canada’s most visible conservation conflicts.

Since 2019, Canada's Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) has implemented area-based restrictions on Chinook fishing…





